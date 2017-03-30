Avengers Director Joss Whedon to Write and Direct Batgirl Movie

March 30, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: batgirl, DC Comics, DCEU, joss whedon

A Batgirl movie may be in the works.

According to Variety Joss Whedon is nearing a deal with Warner Bros. to be apart of the DC Extended Universe. No other producers or actresses are attached at this time. Apparently the idea to make a Batgirl film originated a month ago. Batgirl was not originally scheduled to be part of the DCEU, which already includes Wonder Woman and the Justice League later this year and Aquaman later down the line. Joss Whedon is known for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, and both Avengers films. He seems like the clear choice, with his work in superhero films and strong female leads.

 

