A Massive Avalanche And An Army Of Snow Monsters, Producers Reveal The Original Ending For Disney’s “Frozen”

The ending of the Disney phenomenon Frozen was apparently incredibly different from the story that’s become the highest grossing animated film of all time.

Actress Kristen Bell has already stated how Elsa was originally conceived as a much more straightforward villain, and producer Peter Del Vecho echoed her claims in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly.

Del Vecho explains that at first, Elsa and Anna were not even sisters, and not even royalty. The original script culminated with a huge snow battle between good and evil and between a villainous self-proclaimed “Snow Queen” and an innocent female heroine.

The big twist at the end of the original film would see the big reveal that Elsa was so evil because she was left at the altar on her wedding day. Anna convinces Elsa to use her powers to save the town of Arendelle from a massive avalanche caused by the two-faced prince Hans. Elsa’s heart would become unfrozen, meaning she could love again, thus revealing she was not evil, just misunderstood and felt betrayed the entire time.

The problem for Del Vecho was the original story did not excite them, and was not nearly as good as it could have been. He told EW, “The problem was that we felt like we had seen it before. It wasn’t satisfying. We had no emotional connection to Elsa — we didn’t care about her because she had spent the whole movie being the villain. We weren’t drawn in. The characters weren’t relatable.”

Luckily for us, they reworked the ending, which when pitched to Disney Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter, received a standing ovation from the directors and entire story team.

Via EW

