“Toxic Tush” Doctor Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison For Injecting Patients With Super Glue and Fix-A-Flat Tire Sealant

March 29, 2017 6:24 AM By JT
Filed Under: Injections, medical license, Oneal Ron Morris, Prison, sentenced, Shatarka Nuby, toxic tush doctor

Oneal Ron Morris was just sentenced to ten years in prison after administering injections into a woman that led to her death.

Morris has been dubbed the “Toxic Tush” Doctor, for illegally practicing medicine, and injecting substances such as combined silicone, mineral oil, Fix-a-Flat tire sealant, cement and Super Glue to give women “shaplier backsides.”  The deceased, Shatarka Nuby, received as many as ten injections from Morris between 2007 and 2010, for as much as $2,000 a session.

Several of Morris’ patients appeared in court for this latest sentencing, with many claiming falling ill after receiving her injections.  Victim Kisha Jones said, “You gave us your word that the products you was using was A-1 products.  And come to find out they were not.  Maybe in the beginning, but greed really took over, because you was pocketing the money from every victim.”

Morris has already previously served a year in prison on similar charges.

Via NY Post

