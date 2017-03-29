This Dance To Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me A River’ Blows Every Other Contemporary Routine Out Of The Water

Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” might have come out in 2002 but this recently released video of a contemporary dance routine to the song has given it a new life. Choreographed by Andrew Winghart, there’s a strong message to the routine. “A man writes off his ex-lover by manifesting a ‘river’ of female dancers to act as an extension his indifference toward her,” the video’s description reads on YouTube.

The video starts of with a solo of the dancer George Lawrence II before he’s joined by 36 women all dressed in blue to create a river. The group moves in perfect unity the whole time before the dancer is left on his own, this time stronger.

We can’t stop watching it!