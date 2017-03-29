“The Voice” Holding Summer Open Casting-Calls In Austin!

If you’ve ever wanted to hop on the train that’s riding the fast track to stardom, now is your chance!

NBC’s The Voice is gearing up for their open casting-call auditions this summer, and we don’t know a whole lot yet, but we do know they will be making stops in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Austin!

In a couple of months, on Saturday May 13th, make your way to the capital to an as-of-yet-unkown venue, to audition for the wildly popular singing competition. Prepare your favorite tune, and be sure to register HERE!

Plus, The Voice is holding a little competition on their Instagram page. Each week leading up to the auditions, they will post a song for you to cover, and whoever is selected as the best cover will receive a Front Of The Line Pass for their audition location!

