The Official Trailer for Stephen King’s ‘It’ is Terrifying

March 29, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: cinema, Clown, Clowns, Fright, It, Killer Clowns, Movies, scary movies, Stephen King

Classic horror movie, It,  is getting a remake and the official trailer just dropped. Hate clowns? This might not be the movie for you. However, if you’re looking for something terrifying, the trailer is 2 minutes worth of fright indeed. Warner Bros. just released the teaser trailer for it and we already can’t wait for this to float our boat (get it?). This remake stars Finn Wolfhard and Jaeden Lieberher of Stranger Things and Midnight Special. Perfect for an “’80s throwback” vibe.

The movie is set to release in theaters September 8.

