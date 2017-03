The Official Trailer for Stephen King’s ‘It’ is Terrifying

Classic horror movie, It,¬† is getting a remake and the official trailer just dropped. Hate clowns? This might not be the movie for you. However, if you’re looking for something terrifying, the trailer is 2 minutes worth of fright indeed. Warner Bros. just released the teaser trailer for it and we already can’t wait for this to float our boat (get it?). This remake stars¬†Finn Wolfhard and Jaeden Lieberher of Stranger Things and Midnight Special. Perfect for an “’80s throwback” vibe.

The movie is set to release in theaters September 8.