His name is Daehan Choi.

He is 18-years-old.

He lives in South Korea.

We don’t know much else about this video, but we do know Daehan plays a mean saxophone.

For our viewing pleasure, he covered Bon Jovi’s classic “Livin’ On A Prayer” entirely on the saxophone, and it is AWESOME!

For all you saxophone and audio nerds, this is what Daehan used:

Mouth Pieces : Blue JumboJava A45

Saxophone : Selmer SBA

Reed : Vandoren Java 3#

Audio interface : Audient ID22

Mic : Neumann U87 ai

Preamp : Avalon 737sp

