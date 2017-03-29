LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Happy!!

March 29, 2017 4:52 PM
This little guy is named Happy (cue the Pharrell song!) He is a very happy boy! 
 
Happy is a 7 year old Schipperke-Dachshund mix.  He is a short fellow and weighs just 22 pounds.  Happy is housebroken and eager to please.  He enjoys evening walks, playing with toys, and wrestling with his canine friends in foster care.   Happy is a little shy at first but warms up quickly.  He is well behaved, very intelligent and loving.
Happy is current on vaccines, microchipped and on heartworm prevention.  He would do best in a home with older children.  In his last home he slept in the bedroom of the older children. 
To meet this adorable guy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/
