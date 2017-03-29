Kid From Rockwall Says ‘Sharknado’ Helped Him Through Severe Weather

March 29, 2017 5:34 PM
A Rockwall,TX elementary school kid is crediting “Sharknado” for helping him through the severe weather early Wednesday morning.

10 year old Dylan Clements lived in one of the homes destroyed by 90-95 MPH straight-line winds.  He said when things started to get bad, he thought of the not-so-serious SyFy channel made-for-TV movie.

“Well… duck and cover,” he said. “I was asleep and then I woke up to a sound of a bang. And then I feel like I’m like paralyzed of fright because if you heard a big bang, just like ‘POW!’ coming through your window you’d think like this is the end. And I finally get up and I’m thinking, ‘Where’s my dog, Bella?’ And my mom doesn’t even know where she’s at. She was found right over here on this road, right over here by this debris.”

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage and said there wasn’t a tornado. Building inspectors have condemned at least three homes.

