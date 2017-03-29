FOX And NBC Engage In Bidding War Over Rights To American Idol

March 29, 2017 5:11 AM By JT
Filed Under: American Idol, competition, FOX, NBC, network, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Reality, Simon Cowell, singing, Television, War

Looks like American Idol’s departure from FOX will not be a smooth transition.  Both NBC and FOX have submitted bids to FremantleMedia which owns Idol for the rights to broadcast the singing competition.

NBC already airs The Voice, and Idol would air in rotation with it.  The network doesn’t want The Voice to become saturated with multiple cycles per year, and judge Adam Levine has stated his desire to only work one season per year.

NBC was reportedly interested in bringing Seacrest back as host, as would FOX, who maintain that they never lost interest in the show.  Apparently, the panel of judges just became too expensive for the network.  Although Seacrest might regain his old position, judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr would not.  If FOX does bring back the show, it would be with a whole new panel of judges.

A decision on the bidding war could come as early as this week.

Via TMZ

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live