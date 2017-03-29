Florida Teen Gets Ryan Reynolds’ Name Tattooed On His Butt

An 18-year-old is such a fan of Ryan Reynolds and his Marvel superhero Deadpool, he wanted to permanently show it.
Dustin originally got this idea after he noticed Reynolds liking another fan’s tweet. Dustin tweeted him in early March:
Of course, being the jokester and all-around cool guy Reynolds is, he liked it, and Dustin held up his end of the bargain.
We don’t know what the best part of this tattoo is. The process that led to this tattoo happening, the fact that it’s in comic sans, or that butts are hilarious.
Everyone has been obsessed with Dustin and his butt tattoo over the last few days, and all we can say is, not all superheroes wear capes.
Dustin knew it will forever be a funny story to tell, and if anyone asks him about it, he will just tell them it’s the name of an ex-lover!
Via Buzzfeed