David Bowie’s Former New York Apartment Is up for Sale

March 29, 2017 12:20 PM
A New York apartment, where the rock legend David Bowie lived for a decade is now on the market. The apartment is also still home to one of his pianos. Bowie and his wife Iman lived in the 3-bedroom apartment in Central Park from 1992 to 2002. The property is now valued at $6.5 million. Although Bowie and Iman relocated almost 15 years ago, his Yamaha piano remains in pristine condition in the living room. Big Bowie fans could also enjoy a spectacular view of Central Park right from their window.

Originally, Bowie and Iman converted the master bathroom into a panic room in case an unwanted visitor managed to infiltrate the apartment. That panic room has since been transformed back into a master bathroom. The apartment is part of his $100 million estate he left to Iman wherer another property in upstate has been left to their daughter, Alexandria.

