An NBA fan is making waves for bringing a sign to a Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game that called out his son for apparently not bringing home a satisfactory report card.

Some are calling him a parenting hero, while others are questioning his going to a basketball game and calling out his son when the money he spent on tickets could have been used for a tutor.

Either way, there’s no doubt Thomas will definitely be working harder to raise his grades after this!

