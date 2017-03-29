Coppell ISD Becomes Second School to Terminate Transportation Contracts with Dallas County Schools

Coppell Independent School District has voted to terminate their $4.4 million transportation contract with Dallas County Schools.

CISD is the second district to terminate their agreements with the troubled Dallas district. Last week, Weatherford Independent School District also voted to terminate their $1.3 million contract. The Weatherford contract was scheduled to expire in 2019; however, will end early in June of this year.

Coppell will be joining Durham School Services of Illinois for their transportation needs. Durham currently operates in 400 districts across 32 states.