Texas Rangers’ New Food This Year Includes A Hot Dog Wrapped In A Tamale, Deep Fried Brisket Lathered In Powdered Sugar, And A Chili Dog With Fritos And Kimchi

The Rangers came just short last year advancing in the playoffs, but there will be no shortage of delicious food at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers just introduced three brand new items they will be adding to the menu this year, and they somehow keep out doing themselves in combinations that at first glance, don’t necessarily seem to go together.

This year, we can indulge in:

The M.V.T.

The Most Valuable Tamale is a two-foot long tamale filled with a Boomstick hot dog! It’s inspired by the TamArlington tamale that the ballpark released in 2016. It comes topped with chili, nacho cheese and sour cream, and will cost $27. It’s meant for at least two people, or one person if you believe in yourself.

Texas Snowballs

These are brisket balls…dipped in funnel cake batter…deep friend…and then topped with an entire bag of powdered sugar. These you probably won’t want to share. Your friends can get their own snowball. It will cost $9.50.

Chili Dogs topped with Fritos and Kimchi

Kimchi is fermented vegetables, and is an important element of Korean cuisine. This Asian-inspired all-beef hot dog is topped with chili, sweet-n-spicy kimchi, cilantro, teriyaki sauce and Fritos. It will cost $10.50.

