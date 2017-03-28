Test Your Brains While Heading To The Airport, “Cash Cab” Is Back!

March 28, 2017 8:10 AM By JT
Filed Under: ben bailey, Cash, cash cab, Discovery Channel, Game Show, Reality, taxi, Television

Discovery Channel is resurrecting a classic.  Cash Cab will be making its way back to the airwaves.

The three-time Emmy award-winning series originally ran from 2005 to 2012, and saw passengers enter a cab thinking they would be taken on a normal trip to their destination.  David Steinberg was a producer on the orignal series, where Emmy winner Ben Bailey sat behind the wheel and asked trivia questions for the length of the trip that if answered correctly, would earn the passengers a cash prize.

This new edition includes a twist, however.  Stars from comedy, film, and television will take the wheel of the cash cab as they pick up unsuspecting passengers.

Cash Cab is set to debut later this year.

Via Hollywood Reporter

