Plano To Host Nighttime Easter Egg Hunt For Adults

Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano will once again play host to the 4th annual nighttime, Adult-only Easter Egg Hunt.

More than 4,000 eggs filled with prizes, including coupons, gift certificates, sports memorabilia, spa packages, wine tasting parties, jewelry and more, will be spread throughout the museum’s 4 acre complex thanks to “phenomenal and extremely generous prize donations” according to Heritage Farmstead Museum Curator, Hillary Kidd. Some of the more recent donations, according to Kidd, include a “breathtaking Kendra Scott “Cory” necklace, a private ‘Beauty Bash’ party from Benefit Cosmetics valued at $500, a personal tasting party for up to eight friends valued at more than $100 from Oil & Vinegar, and a private wine class for 20 from Total Wine & More valued at $500.”

The egg hunt is this Friday, March 31. Gates open at 8, with the event starting a half hour later. Wine and refreshments will be served at the event, so it is strictly 21 and up.

Online pre-registration is required, although as of now space is limited.

Heritage Farmstead Museum is located at 1900 West 15th Street in Plano.

Via Plano Profile

