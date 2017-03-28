Genius Woman Scams Thirsty Dudes On Tinder For $5 Each

March 28, 2017 8:37 AM By JT
Filed Under: App, Date, Dating, evil genius, Funny, moral, PayPal, scam, Thirsty, tinder

Ok.  This may be genius, and definitely a little bit cruel, but can you blame her for trying to score a quick buck from guys willing to send money to a complete stranger?

Maggie Archer is a 20-year-old college student who on her Tinder profile, wrote for guys to “send her $5, and see what happens.”  That’s it.  No other info other than a picture, and when dudes inquired, so told them they would just have to wait and see if they send her a Lincoln.

If and when some guy sent five bucks (and sometimes ten!) to her PayPal, she would immediately unmatch, and then block the dude.

Savage.

In a little over a week, Archer received money from more than 20 matches.  So is she a genius, or pure evil incarnate?  She’s not promising the guys anything at all, and if they’re willing to send $5 to a complete stranger for no reason, don’t they kind of have it coming to them?

Either way, she probably shouldn’t have tweeted that strategy.  Probably could have ended up paying for a semester or two if she kept it secret!

Via Refinery29

Listen Live