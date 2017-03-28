Dave Davies Has Had UFO Experiences, Discusses Kinks Reunion

By Annie Reuter

The co-founder of the Kinks, Dave Davies, has revealed that he has had various encounters with alien life forms over the years.

“I’ve had several experiences seeing UFOs,” he told Vulture during an interview to support the March 31 release of his new album Open Road. “It was really interesting. I saw them in north Devon in England — lights and zigzags in the skies. Then when I started to dig deeper into my experience, I understood I was also getting communications — psychic impressions — from aliens,” he said.

Davies added that after he had an experience he began researching the occurrences but admitted that there are many people in the world who can explain it better than he can.

“You have an experience with a UFO, and you keep those feelings, and then it gets into your subconscious and super-conscious,” he admitted. “When I investigated what those feelings could be, when I got really into ufology, I could’ve sworn I was having connections with the Dog Star, with Sirius. Sirius has very deep connections with Earth.”

He added, “I’m part Irish, and in Irish folktales, there are elementals called pookas that communicate with people. There are all sorts of phenomena about consciousness that we can’t quite explain but that give us wisdom and guidance.”

So, are those pookas giving him any hints about a possible Kinks reunion?

“Me and Ray are getting on a lot better now than we have in the past,” he admitted. “We always talk about doing things together, but I don’t know. We’re old men now for Christ’s sake. We worked on a few demos not that long ago and maybe we’ll turn those into an album. I don’t want to say much more about it now and talk myself into any corners. If I get a special feeling like I did when Ray wrote that riff for ‘Sunny Afternoon,’ it’ll be a sign we should maybe do new Kinks music.”