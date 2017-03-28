Brad Pitt And Sandra Bullock Together

March 28, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, couple, George Clooney, hollywood, Sandra Bullock

Brad and Angelina are out, and Brad and Sandy are in.

According to People, has moved on from his estranged wife and mother of his 6 kids, with none other than Sandra Bullock.

People is reporting that George Clooney was the matchmaker

“George is determined to help heal Brad’s heart and couldn’t think of anyone better than Sandy. They are keeping it on the down low…. George thought that Sandra was the ideal girl for Brad,” the insider told People.

Although he is not ready for a new romance, Pitt is getting back on his feet and seems to be

