Amazon Moves Into the Middle East and Launches Grocery Services

Amazon has announced it’s acquisition of Souq.com; along with it’s grocery service for the states. Souq.com is an e-commerce marketplace serving the Middle East based out of Dubai. Souq.com has long been nicknamed as “the Amazon of the Middle East.” AmazonFresh Pickup is Amazon’s answer to grocery shopping.

Reports indicate Amazon paid $650 Million to buy out the Middle East marketplace, which includes over 4 million products, a payments and fulfillment infrastructure. This is the first move for Amazon to make to enter into the untapped market of the more than 50 million potential customer market.

While Amazon moves into the Middle East, they’re also expanding their services within the United States. AmazonFresh Pickup is the e-commerce giant’s grocery service, free for Prime members. Through ‘Fresh’, customers will place their grocery orders online and can pick them up in as little as 15 minutes – without ever leaving your car as they’ll be delivered to your car for you. Amazon reports the grocery service will have no minimum threshold. AmazonFresh Pickup is currently available in two Seattle locations.