Adele Might Quit Touring To Focus On Her Family. “Touring Isn’t Something I’m Good At. Applause Makes Me Feel A Bit Vulnerable.”

Adele has had quite the tour. She’s battled bugs and revealed that she’s now married.

At Sunday’s show in Auckland, however, Adele may have dropped the biggest bombshell of 2017. The 28-year-old told the audience, “Touring isn’t something I’m good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

Her current tour began last February and will continue into July. By the time it concludes, Adele will have performed over 120 live shows across three continents. Her tour concludes with four concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium which she has dubbed “The Finale.”

Reps from Adele were not immediately available for comment.

