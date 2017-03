Doctors in China recently removed several mushrooms growing inside of a 50-year-old woman’s stomach, the largest one measuring 7 centimeters!

Woman has enormous mushroom ‘growing’ in her stomach https://t.co/jNPOxE1wK2 — Sun Video (@SunVideo) March 25, 2017

Apparently, the woman cooked the dry mushroom before consuming them, but she did not soak them first. While they were in her stomach, they became damp and expanded. Doctors said she swallowed the mushrooms whole.

Via The Sun

