Prayer Loudspeakers In Turkey Broadcast Audio From “Adult Movies” Instead Of Prayers

March 27, 2017 9:39 AM By JT
Filed Under: Broadcast, Funny, loudspeakers, pornography, public, Turkey

In the Kuzeykent neighborhood of Kastamonu in Turkey, an investigation is underway.

Authorities are on the case after public loudspeakers normally used to broadcast public prayers were overtaken, and actually broadcasted audio from a pornographic film at a very high volume.

Someone recorded the sounds, and tried their hardest to stifle their laughter as tney were doing so.

The audio might be NSFW, so look both ways before playing or just turn the volume pretty low!

Mayor Tahsin Babas promised an investigation into the matter in a post he published on Facebook.  For those of y’all that read Turkish, now is your time to shine!

For those of us that don’t speak the language, the post reads:

“The unmoral provocation that had been conducted by intercepting the announcement system of our municipality and heard in certain spots in our Kuzeykent neighborhood has no relation with our institution.  The necessary legal processes will be launched as soon as possible for those who are responsible for this unmoral act and we apologize to our precious fellow townsmen for this situation.”

Via UPI

