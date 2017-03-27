Paper Artist Turns Historical Landmarks into Funny Scenes

Have you ever heard of the word naumachia? Until I got to Rome I hadn’t either, but it’s a word the Romans used to describe simulated naval fights – they were like gladiator battles on a bigger and wetter scale. Sometimes special structures were built and other times lakes were used, but there is evidence that the colosseum was once turned into a gladiatorial water world for a naumachia (the more you say that word, the more addictive it becomes). According to the Roman historian Cassius Dio, a sea fight took place in the amphitheatre in 86 AD. Ships, weapons and thousands of men were brought in and since every effort was made to make a naumachia (I bet you’re saying it out loud now) a colossal event, even sea creatures were shipped in from around the globe – hence why I put an octopus inside the colosseum, because y’know when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Time to hop back on board Royal Princess and head up the coast to the port of Livorno to visit Florence. (Head to @princesscruises to see more images) #comebacknew

