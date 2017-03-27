Keller Teen Receives Birthday Gift From Grandfather That Will Melt Your Heart!

For her 16th birthday, Keller teenager Lauren (Ren) Blank received a birthday present from her grandfather, Ron Petrillo that left her speechless and absolutely melted our hearts.

From the ages of 2 to 5, Petrillo filled three notebooks with all the stories from the times he and Lauren were together. Petrillo even kept the notebooks a secret from everybody, including his daughter and Ren’s mother.

today for my birthday, my grandpa gave me 3 books filled w stories of each time he hung out w me from the age of 2 to 5. I am speechless.😭 pic.twitter.com/fyeOUV1K2J — ren (@renblankk) March 23, 2017

The first entry in the book is titled “Papa’s Story,” and was made February 16, 2003. Petrillo wrote in the entry, “just starting this so someday you might read it for fun. It’s going to be a day to day record of you and me.”

Banks told the Huffington Post, she “couldn’t cry at first but then all the emotions and realization of how much time he took to do this really hit me. My papa has been one of the most influential people in my life.”

