Idaho Woman Blames Car Crash On Sasquatch Sighting

March 27, 2017 7:22 AM By JT
Filed Under: bigfoot, car crash, hairy beast, Idaho, sasquatch

A woman told police she struck a deer driving south on U.S. Highway 95 after being distracted by the Sasquatch that was chasing it.

The 50-year-old woman was driving north of Potlach, Idaho when she noticed the 7 to 8 foot tall Sasquatch running along the highway chasing a deer.  When she looked in her rear-view mirror to get another look at the beast, she hit the deer that had made its way to the road.  She drove her damaged vehicle to pick her husband up from work before driving to the sheriff’s office around 12:30 a.m. to report the incident.  She reported some neck pain as a result of the crash, but was not transported by any medical personnel.

A deputy followed the woman to the scene, where he requested a case file for vehicle versus deer collision.

The report did not mention a Sasquatch.

Via Daily News

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live