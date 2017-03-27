Idaho Woman Blames Car Crash On Sasquatch Sighting

A woman told police she struck a deer driving south on U.S. Highway 95 after being distracted by the Sasquatch that was chasing it.

The 50-year-old woman was driving north of Potlach, Idaho when she noticed the 7 to 8 foot tall Sasquatch running along the highway chasing a deer. When she looked in her rear-view mirror to get another look at the beast, she hit the deer that had made its way to the road. She drove her damaged vehicle to pick her husband up from work before driving to the sheriff’s office around 12:30 a.m. to report the incident. She reported some neck pain as a result of the crash, but was not transported by any medical personnel.

A deputy followed the woman to the scene, where he requested a case file for vehicle versus deer collision.

The report did not mention a Sasquatch.

Via Daily News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter