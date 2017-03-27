Contestants Who Lived In The Wild For A Year Return Home To Learn Their Reality Show Had Been Cancelled

Contestants on the Scottish reality show Eden spent a year in the wilderness and started a society from scratch.

They were completely cut off from the world around them.

13 of the 23 contestants quit before the show’s end, and many viewers also quit the show as well. Suffering from terrible ratings, the series was cancelled after only four episodes aired, although nobody bothered to tell the poor folks living out in the wild. The 10 contestants who remained on the show lived lived off the land of the Ardnamurchan Peninsula for an entire year.

Channel 4 tried to explain to The Guardian why they had the participants continued to live in the wild even after the show’s cancellation. “The appeal of Eden is that it was a real experiment and when filming began we had no idea what the results would be and how those taking part would react to being isolated for months in a remote part of the British Isles. That’s why we did it and the story of their time, including the highs and the lows, will be shown later this year.”

Participants who quit Eden voiced their criticism of the show, and leaving the contestants out in the wild.

The paper blamed the show’s downfall on “sexual jealousy, hunger and feuds,” and also said “just as in the Biblical Eden, temptation proved too strong on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula.”

Via Esquire

