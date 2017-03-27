Can you put together decks and write proposals?

If you said yesto the question above, then your in luck. You read that right, Chance The Rapper is looking for an intern. The Grammy Award winning artist posted on twitter that he is looking for an intern with those qualifications.

The Hip hop artist got quite the amount of feed back after posting, with fans even posting their resumes and email addresses in the comments. He then posted an email address to send resumes to for interns who qualify.

Are you qualified? Do you have what it takes to work with Chance The Rapper. Then what are you waiting for?