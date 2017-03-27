Cash Her On Television, Danielle Bregoli Signs Reality TV Show Deal

Cash her outside, inside, and now on your television!  The country’s most notorious 14-year-old has her own reality television show.

Danielle Bregoli has signed off on a contract for a loosely based reality show starring herself.  Nothing has been shot or filmed as of now, but producers are confident they will find success in shopping the show around and can sell networks on the series.

Her managers were reportedly contacted by 7 production companies, with 4 of them showing interest in a reality show about Danielle and her mother.

