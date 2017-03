Ben and Jerry’s has offered a solution to unwanted hands finding their way into your ice cream.

The company has produced what they are calling a “Euphori-lock,” that fits right on top of one of their cartons of ice cream. You set the combination, and unwanted hands are prevented from slipping their little greedy fingers into your Cherry Garcia.

You can purchase the lock at Ben and Jerry’s scoop shops.

Via Seventeen

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter