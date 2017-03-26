The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Is Almost Confirmed

March 26, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Conor McGregor, Fight, Floyd Mayweather

There isn’t a person around who doesn’t want to see Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight, including Conor and Floyd. Why wouldn’t they? Both fighters stand to make absurd amounts of money from this fight. Even the UFC president, Dana White, who confirmed the fight, said he’d, “‘never stop Conor from making that kind of money.”

We also have one big tip that the fight is a sure thing. Reportedly the ‘build’ which is essentially the initial plans for the fight has already been sent to the ticketing company.

Via UPROXX

