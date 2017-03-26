The Internet has the Answer as to Why Cracker Barrel Fired Brads Wife

Have you been wondering why Cracker Barrel Fired an employee of 11 years?

Well we still do not have a solid answer from Cracker Barrel as to why Brads wife was fired, but the Internet has something to say about it. Earlier this week when Bradley Reid posted on the Cracker Barrel corporate Facebook asking why they fired his wife without explanation. It turns out his wife was fired on Brads birthday. Soon after the post was being shared and the hashtag #Justiceforbradswife emerged, along with some pretty funny memes all asking, why did Cracker barrel fire brads wife. Now Brads wife has even been offered a job at Chick-Fil-A and Hooters. Check out some of the memes below.