On Saturday a fan passed away at a live WWE house event in Portland, Maine. An elderly man collapsed out of his seat as the 2nd match of the night began. EMT’s quickly responded, moving the man to the nearest flat surface where they performed CPR for about 20 minutes before placing the man on a stretcher and into an ambulance. EMT’s continued to perform CPR as they transported the WWE fan to the Maine Medical Center. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

Via TMZ