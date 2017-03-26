Netflix Is Bringing Us Four More Adam Sandler Movies

Adam Sandler isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, released a statement confirming their continued partnership with Sandler:

“Adam Sandler one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world. We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

Though many of his most recent movies were panned by critics, Sandler has been very open about how he’s not phased by negative reviews. Even though they may not be the best movie out there, Sandler has continued to consistently pull in good number at the box office.

