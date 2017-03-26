Idaho Woman Claims to Have Seen Sasquatch

Are you a Big-foot believer?

A woman from Moscow Idaho, claims she saw Sasquatch while driving on Wednesday. She told police that while she was driving she saw a 7- to 8-foot tall “shaggy” object chasing a deer on the side of the road. The 50 year old woman was on her way to pick up her husband from when she saw the beast. She checked her rear view mirror to get a second look, while doing so a deer ran out in front of the vehicle causing her to crash. Sheriff’s officials marked the incident as a vehicle versus deer collision but did not report any evidence of Bigfoot.

