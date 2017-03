The movie musical certainly is making it’s comeback, and the next step might just be the upcoming movie staring Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The movie musical is (tentatively) called ‘Wingmen’ and is about two pilots who crash land in Las Vegas.

The movie is best described as ‘Pitch Perfect’ meets ‘Book of Mormon’ and will feature top 100 hits with a healthy amount of adult humor mixed in.

Via UPROXX