BREAKING: Nightclub Shooting in Ohio leaves 14 Injured, 1 dead

March 26, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: 1 dead, 14, Cincinnati, injured, Night club, Ohio, Police, shooting

Around 1 am this morning a shooter opened fired at Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati Ohio, leaving 14 critically injured and one dead. No motive has been given, Police are still investigating. Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate took to twitter this morning reporting on the current state of the investigation, stating that it is chaos this morning. the motive remains unknown, but there are no indications this incident is terrorism related. “Only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved.” “Confirming 15 total victims at this time, one of which is deceased. Continuing to investigate, no current updates.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live