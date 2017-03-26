BREAKING: Nightclub Shooting in Ohio leaves 14 Injured, 1 dead

Around 1 am this morning a shooter opened fired at Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati Ohio, leaving 14 critically injured and one dead. No motive has been given, Police are still investigating. Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate took to twitter this morning reporting on the current state of the investigation, stating that it is chaos this morning. the motive remains unknown, but there are no indications this incident is terrorism related. “Only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved.” “Confirming 15 total victims at this time, one of which is deceased. Continuing to investigate, no current updates.”