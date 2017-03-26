2 Teens Forbidden from Boarding United Airlines Flight for Wearing Leggings

Two teenage girls flying from Denver International Airport, were stopped by an agent and not allowed to board the United Airlines flight due to wearing leggings. Airline officials said it was within their right to not allow passengers on a flight based on how they’re dressed.

As onlookers began to post the incident on social media, United responded that per their contract, they reserve the right to refuse service to “passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed.”

However after the company became bombarded with hundreds of complaints and questions regarding their bizarre policy to forbid passengers from wearing leggings, they clarified the incident was a unique situation involving “United Pass” riders.

The United Pass is an employee pass which requires them to remain in company approved dress while flying. United Airlines spokesman Jonathan Guerin the policy is in place for employees using this travel benefit that “specifically forbids leggings while traveling.”

“Our regular passengers are not going to be denied boarding because they are wearing leggings or yoga pants,” Guerin explained. “But when flying as a pass traveler we require [them] to follow rules and that is one of those rules.”