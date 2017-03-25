Twitter Is Considering A Pay Service For The First Time

March 25, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: social media, TweetDeck, Twitter

They’ve been completely free for 11 years to (currently) 319 million users worldwide: but that might change soon!

Twitter is toying with the idea of creating a premium paid/subscription version of its network for professionals.  Just like Facebook, Twitter offers a free social media service because they’re supported by advertising.  But recently their profit isn’t where they want it to be, so they’re contemplating a more enhanced (AKA: pay/subscription) version of TweetDeck.

So far, it doesn’t look like Twitter’s considering charging all of their users.

Source: Reuters

