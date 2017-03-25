The Sushi Donut Is Here

Before you jump to any conclusions just listen. No, this is not some horrible combination of raw fish, sugar and dough. What the Sushi donut really is is just sushi shaped in a donut circle. This awesome invention was first discovered by food blogger, Sam Murphy, who took a greased donut mold and filled it with rice and topped it with black sesame, ginger, wasabi, cashew Mayo & avocado.
The idea has quickly caught on and lots of people, including restaurants are making their own amazing sushi donuts.
Via Huffington Post