The Sushi Donut Is Here

March 25, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Doughnut, sushi donut

Before you jump to any conclusions just listen. No, this is not some horrible combination of raw fish, sugar and dough. What the Sushi donut really is is just sushi shaped in a donut circle. This awesome invention was first discovered by food blogger, Sam Murphy, who took a greased donut mold and filled it with rice and topped it with black sesame, ginger, wasabi, cashew Mayo & avocado.

The idea has quickly caught on and lots of people, including restaurants are making their own amazing sushi donuts.

// YASSS i just made these #sushidonuts 🍚🍣🍩🍩 @hirosushibar_au

A post shared by rhi rhi / nono-chan / bad gal (@rhiannonbradshaw) on

Via Huffington Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live