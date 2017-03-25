NAACP Files Lawsuit to Have Arlington School Shut Down

For months, students and staff at Nichols Junior High in Arlington have been passing out, hospitalized and advised by doctors to not return to the campus. Unknown issues are causing an extreme sickness among those on campus. After months of little to no efforts made to correct the problem, the local NAACP organization has filed a lawsuit seeking to have the school shut down until the district can provide answers.

“It’s a human rights and a civil rights issue,” says Arlington NAACP President Alisa Simmons, adding that AISD school leaders “ought to be ashamed. So if they’re not going to advocate and provide a safe and humane educational environment for those students, we’re going to fight for those people.”

Originally reported here; Arlington ISD has conducted HVAC, mold and plumbing tests but still have not found answers or even taken actions to voluntarily move classes.

The issue began in September and has made hundreds of students and staff sick. Teachers have been forced to hold classes outside in hopes of preventing their class from being sick. Unfortunately AISD has failed to provide alternative class rooms or taken measures to ensure the safety of the students and staff.