21 Insults On ‘The Golden Girls’ That Were Just Plain Awesome

Ahhh…it’s television chicken soup for the soul: The Golden Girls! A healthy serving of Sophia, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose seem to make everything better.

Especially when they’re insulting the heck out of each other.

BuzzFeed Rewind compiled 21 Insults On “The Golden Girls” That Were Straight-Up Savage: and it’s (no pun intended) golden.

Some of our favorites: Dorothy’s response to one of Blanche’s stories (#10), when Rose admitted she was partially wrong (#16) and when Sophia made light of Dorothy’s sex life (#20).

Check out the full list here.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.