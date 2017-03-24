Watch Just How Quickly Your House Can Catch Fire

What is it like to be inside a burning home?

To answer that question, the New Zealand Fire Service created an interactive website that puts you inside a small house as it catches fire – while giving you options for getting out safely.

The thing that jumps out? How little time you have to decide what to do before the fire becomes un-survivable. There’s even a temperature gauge near the floor and ceiling that indicates exactly how hot the room is as the fire begins to swell.

What’s hard to imagine is that firefighters actually work in this sort of thing – and it’s a very good illustration of why everyone should always have an escape plan.