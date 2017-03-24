This Map Shows the Noisiest Spots in DFW

March 24, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: Airports, DFW, map, noise, U.S. Department of Transportation

This week the U.S Department of Transportation has released a nation wide noise map.

If you live by an airport here in DFW you already know how noisy it is. This noise focuses on noise caused by transportation, which in this state is everywhere. Mainly around DFW international airport is the noisest place in the area, followed by other airports such as Love field and Alliance. If you live in that bright pink and purple area you might want to consider moving else where. Noise is measured in decibels, 80 decibels for the purple area on the map is equivelnt to the garbage truck outside your home, while that light orange is about 35 decibels which could be the same as your refrigerator running.

Check out the whole U.S in this noise map right here.

