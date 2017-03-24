Target Being Praised For Not Photoshopping These Models

Way to go Target, way to go!

In a world full of photshopped images, it’s nice to see a brand like Target going natural, and letting the natural beauty of their models shine through.

Target has released an incredible ad campaign that includes models of different body types and ethnicities, and all pictures all completely unedited.

I love working with @TargetStyle to find the perfect suit that fits just right. Click the link in my bio to see which #targetswim will make you feel amazing this summer. ☀️👙💪#targetstyle #sponsored A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:32am PST

A Target spokesperson said, “Target is committed to empowering women to feel confident in what they wear by offering a variety of style choices. It was important to us to use photography that represented their true beauty, without filters.”

Bravo!