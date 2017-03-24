Paul McCartney Reveals Who ‘Hey Jude’ Is About

March 24, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: About, Hey Jude, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, son, song, The Beatles

We all know the lyrics, we all love the song. But many of us don’t know who Paul McCartney wrote the song for.

“And anytime you feel the pain, hey Jude, refrain
Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders
For well you know that it’s a fool who plays it cool
By making his world a little colder
Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah”

Well, turns out it isn’t about one of his kids, but John Lennon’s son Julian.

The song was originally called ‘hey Jules’, but was canged because Jude just sounded better.

McCartney has said he wrote the song to comfort him after his parents broke up.

“I knew it was not going to be easy for him,” McCartney has said.

So there you have it.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live