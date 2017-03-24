Paul McCartney Reveals Who ‘Hey Jude’ Is About

We all know the lyrics, we all love the song. But many of us don’t know who Paul McCartney wrote the song for.

“And anytime you feel the pain, hey Jude, refrain

Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders

For well you know that it’s a fool who plays it cool

By making his world a little colder

Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah”

Well, turns out it isn’t about one of his kids, but John Lennon’s son Julian.

The song was originally called ‘hey Jules’, but was canged because Jude just sounded better.

McCartney has said he wrote the song to comfort him after his parents broke up.

“I knew it was not going to be easy for him,” McCartney has said.

So there you have it.