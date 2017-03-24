Motley Crue Working With Netflix To Make Biography ‘The Dirt’ Into Film

Rumors about a feature-film adapation of Mötley Crüe’s infamous and shocking 2002 biography The Dirt: Confessions of the world’s most notorious rock band, comprised largely of direct testimony by the band members, have been floating around for quite a while. In fact in 2015, it was reported that Focus Features was working on the project, and reports even as far back as 2003 when Johnny Knoxville was linked to playing bassist Nikki Sixx with MTV Films attached to it. Now, Deadline reports that the band has entered into talks with Netflix to produce the film.

It seems that largely the same personnel that were listed as being associated with the project initially are still in play. It will be directed by Jeff Tremaine, known for directing and producing the Jackass movies. The co-writers of the script are Tom Kapinos — most famous for creating Showtime’s Californication and recent comic-book Satan farce Lucifer, and Rick Wilkes, who wrote XXX and (yes) the Jerky Boys movie.

As Blabbermouth pointed out last year, Crüe lead singer Vince Neil claimed to Las Vegas Magazine that the film’s script is “pretty close to The Dirt, so if you’ve read it, it’s really something to look forward to.”