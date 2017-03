Sounds like the plot of a cheesy rom com.

Apparently in Kalings show The Mindy Project she called out Newark New Jersey. in a playful Tweet Cory Booker called out Kalings character Mindy Lahiri’s shout-out to Booker and her negative view of Newark in a recent episode, while reassuring Kaling that he loved her despite the gentle criticism.

And Kaling responded with

Booker took this tweet as an opportunity to ask Mindy Kaling to dinner in Newark, he even offered to have Lyfy come pick her up.