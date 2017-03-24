Is John Mayer’s New Song About Katy Perry?

John Mayer recently released his new single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” and it definitely sounds like it’s directed to someone, doesn’t it? Mayer recently sat down with The New York Times to discuss his comeback to music and how differently he was then in comparison to now. Mayer revealed that at 32 he felt that his career had completely “flatlined.” “It was cat and mouse,” he said, “and the mouse lost.” He went in depth to the more turbulent times when he moved to Montana and released two albums “Born and Raised” and “Paradise Valley” that didn’t garner much sales.

Mayer was very modest and open in his interview about where’s he been and what he’s doing to make amends with his past. When asked about “Still Feel Like Your Man,” Mayer explained, “It’s also pretty plainly about missing his most recent ex, Ms. Perry, a fact that he acknowledged might get the tabloids chirping again. “Who else would I be thinking about?” he said. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.” Perry’s recent split from Orlando Bloom makes it a coincidence that Mayer is speaking out now.

Hear the catchy single here for yourself: