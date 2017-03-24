Is John Mayer’s New Song About Katy Perry?

March 24, 2017 11:07 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: John Mayer, Katy Perry, Mayer, New Music, The New York Times

John Mayer recently released his new single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” and it definitely sounds like it’s directed to someone, doesn’t it? Mayer recently sat down with The New York Times to discuss his comeback to music and how differently he was then in comparison to now. Mayer revealed that at 32 he felt that his career had completely “flatlined.” “It was cat and mouse,” he said, “and the mouse lost.” He went in depth to the more turbulent times when he moved to Montana and released two albums “Born and Raised” and “Paradise Valley” that didn’t garner much sales.

Mayer was very modest and open in his interview about where’s he been and what he’s doing to make amends with his past. When asked about “Still Feel Like Your Man,” Mayer explained, “It’s also pretty plainly about missing his most recent ex, Ms. Perry, a fact that he acknowledged might get the tabloids chirping again. “Who else would I be thinking about?” he said. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.” Perry’s recent split from Orlando Bloom makes it a coincidence that Mayer is speaking out now.

Hear the catchy single here for yourself:

More from Billy Kidd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live